Global Automotive cockpit Electronics Market – Competitive Insight, Influencing Factors, and Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

The global automotive cockpit electronics market is expected to witness high demand with technological advancements resulting in strong competition among companies operating in the market. Robert Bosch, Alpine Electronics Inc. and Panasonic Corporation are innovating and launching a new product by investing heavily on research and development activities. Moreover, an increase in the number of mergers & acquisitions and collaborations are expected to offer growth opportunities for the companies. This is likely to contribute to the growth of the automotive cockpit electronics market in the future. Furthermore, safety concerns for automobiles have also led to market growth.

Market Overview:

The automotive cockpit electronics market has been segmented into application and geography. Based on application, the market has been segmented into ADAS body electronics, entertainment, powertrain, and safety system. Automatic cockpit electronics equipment control automotive parts, and consists of an instrument panel and other control devices that help to drive safely and comfortably. Major players operating in the automotive cockpit electronics market include Semiconductor Corp, NXP Semiconductor, NV, ZF, etc.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the global aseptic packaging market.

Segmentation:

By Product:

Display

Information Display

Head-up Display

Navigation

Infotainment

Telematics

Information Cluster

Others

By Technology:

Basic

Advanced

By Vehicle Type:

Luxury Cars

Economy Passenger Cars

Mid Scaled Priced Vehicles

Others

Major Companies Operating in the market:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Alpine Electronics Inc

Panasonic Corporation

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Visteon Corporation

