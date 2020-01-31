Global Automotive Coatings Market 2018 Estimated to Growth Rate in 2023

Automotive Coatings market report covers all the necessary information’s that is currently on demand in the market and make some important proposals for new projects and provides a detailed insight for forecast year.

Automotive Coatings market report gives historical data on the market with respect to regions, leading countries, market share, size, drivers and challenges. And it helps to identify a growth segment for investment and develop strategies that will be beneficial for future development.

The Automotive Coatings market report explains the exchange approaches and important regulations that may influence the market globally. And gives detailed information of different segments like production, consumption, revenue, and growth rate of Automotive Coatings. Global Automotive Coatings market report also covers the detailed analysis of key manufacturers, size, share, shipment, gross profit, and trends. Which focuses on the geographical market share and revenue during the forecast period.

Competitive Insight:

Automotive Coatings market report includes the leading companies 3M, Akzonobel N.V., Arkema, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Beckers Group, Berger Paints, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, Convestro, Dulux, Eastman Chemical Company, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC CorporationÂ , Lord Corporation, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., NOROO Paint & Coatings, PPG Industries Inc., SEM Products, Sherwin-Williams Company . The companies are also trying to control the market by investing in research and development.

Key Developments in the Automotive Coatings Market:

April 2017: Axaltaopened regional auto refinish training center in Dubai. This facility is also likely to offer refinish services in the region

March 2017: PPG expandednew waterborne and high solids coating production plant in Wuhu, China

Argentina, Australia & New-Zealand, Brazil, Canada, China, France, GCC, Germany, India,Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Rest of ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Rest of Europe, Rest of Middle-East & Africa, Rest of North America, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, US.

Drivers

– Increasing production from automotive industry in Asia-Pacific

– Growing demand for powder coatings

– High demand from refinish segment in China and India

Restraints

– Increasing prices of raw materials

– Stringent Environmental Regulations regarding VOC emissions

– Decrease in Automotive production in Australia, Brazil, Argentina and Russia