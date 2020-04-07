In this report, the Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An automotive catalytic converter is a device that uses a catalyst to convert three harmful compounds in car exhaust into harmless compounds. It is a stainless steel box mounted in the exhaust system. Inside is the auto catalyst – a ceramic or metallic substrate with an active coating incorporating chemical compounds (the washcoat) to support a combination of catalytical materials or minerals selected for their effectiveness in the required emissions reductions.

The global average price of automotive catalytic converters is in the decreasing trend, from 128.3 USD/Unit in 2011 to 121.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of automotive catalytic converters includes three-way converter, two-way converter and other type, and the proportion of three-way converter in 2015 is about 83%.

Automotive catalytic converters are widely used in passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The most proportion of automotive catalytic converters is used for passenger vehicle, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 75%.

China region is the largest supplier of automotive catalytic converters, with a production market share nearly 28% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of automotive catalytic converters, enjoying production market share nearly 26% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23%.

Market competition is intense. Faurecia, Sango, Eberspacher, Katcon, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The global Automotive Catalytic Converter market is valued at 15100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 18300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Catalytic Converter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Catalytic Converter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Two-Way Converters

Three-Way Converters

Other

Segment by Application

OEM market

Replacement market

