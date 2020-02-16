Global Automotive Bumper Market 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Automotive Bumper Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database.

The front and rear end of the car is equipped with bumper, which not only has decorative function, but also is a safety device to absorb and mitigate the external impact, protect the body and protect the safety of the passengers.

Currently, Asia-Pacific is dominating the market with increasing vehicle production in countries such as India and China and is focused on increasing the production capacity, thus driving the market for auto bumper.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Plastic Omnium

Magna International

SMP Deutschland GmbH

Yanfeng Plastic Omnium Automotive Exterior Systems

JTEKT (JiangNan Mould and Plastic Technology,Ltd.)

Venture Global

NTF Private

Fab Fours

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

Front Bumper

After Bumper

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive Bumper capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025);

Focuses on the key Automotive Bumper manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

