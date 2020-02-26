Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand till 2016-2022

Augmented reality displays are a more intuitive and safer way to use navigation, access information, make calls, and listen to music without moving the eyes away from the road. All the information can be displayed on the windshield, a projector screen to decrease the driver’s distraction and offer safety and convenience.

Market Dynamics

The key drivers of this technology is that there is no need for the driver to look at the GPS box or dashboard because the GPS navigation system is displayed right on the windshield and helps them to interact with the apps hands-free. One potential advantage is that it can be easily fixed on the dashboard of any car since the device is based on active glass display technology.

However, the issues regarding the technology gap must be addressed. The system must be able to project the images on a larger screen in order to cover more of driver’s field of view. Augmented Reality Display technology needs to monitor the position of driver’s head in order to align the real objects in augmented reality and the images should be fed with zero latency, which requires superfast processors. The real challenge is developing a software that can make use of the full potential of these displays.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by vehicle type into Luxury passenger cars, Mid-level passenger cars, Entry-level passenger cars, Light commercial vehicles. The market is primarily composed of the entry-level passenger cars segment which posted an augmented reality system penetration of more than 2 million vehicles during 2015 and is expected to dominate the market in the next four years

Geographic Analysis

The market is geographically segmented around APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA and North America. During the forecast period Europe is expected to dominate the global market by accounting for 33% of the total market shares by 2020.

Key Players

Google and Apple are potential entrants into the market and are further penetrating the market with Android Auto and Car Play. The leading vendors in the market are Hyundai Motor, Continental AG, Garmin, BMW AG, Pioneer Electronics. The other prominent vendors in the market are Audi and Honda, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Nippon Seiki, Bosch, Delphi Automotive, Denso, General Motors, Harman, Panasonic, and Volkswagen.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

