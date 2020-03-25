Global Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Automobile & Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Automotive Air Intake Manifold market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Air Intake Manifold market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

This report studies the Automotive Air Intake Manifold market. Automotive air intake manifold is a very crucial element in the efficient working of the engine in a vehicle. The air intake manifold is a passage system that allows the fuel and air to pass though and from the carburetor and the engine valves. If a car is like your body, then the air intake manifold is its lungs. The air intake manifold is a series of tubes that distributes the air coming into the engine evenly to each of the cylinders, so that the right amount of air can mix with the right amount of gas.

The engine’s “L” head is attached to the block’s side and the “I” head to the cylinder head. The air intake manifold that is designed for high performance creates a high amount of vacuum. This vacuum helps to draw in fuel from the carburetor. In turn makes the flow of air and fuel more efficient.

The global average price of Automotive Air Intake Manifold is in the decreasing trend, from 24.7 USD/Unit in 2012 to 23.3 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Air Intake Manifold includes Plastic Manifold and Metal Manifold. The proportion of Plastic Manifold in 2016 is about 74.7%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

China region is the largest supplier of Automotive Air Intake Manifold, with a production market share nearly 31% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Air Intake Manifold, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2016.

The global Automotive Air Intake Manifold market is valued at 2320 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 2680 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Mahle

MANN+HUMMEL

Sogefi

Aisin Seiki

Magneti Marelli

Keihin

Toyota Boshoku

Novares

SMG

Roechling

Aisan Industry

Atlas

Mikuni

Inzi

BOYI

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Plastic Manifold

Metal Manifold

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive Air Intake Manifold capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Automotive Air Intake Manifold manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Air Intake Manifold are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Air Intake Manifold Manufacturers

Automotive Air Intake Manifold Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Air Intake Manifold Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Air Intake Manifold market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

