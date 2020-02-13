Latest Update “Global Automobile Heat Exchangers Market Research Report 2019” with Edition 2019 Survey of Related Topic (Industries / Pharmaceutical / Retail / Equipments / Energy / ICT) : Global Current Growth and Future.

An automobile heat exchanger is a device designed for the purpose of allowing heat transfer from one medium to another at different temperatures. Most commonly, these mediums consist of two fluids that flow close to each other and are separated by a material, often metals, with good heat transfer properties. The fluids are primarily characterized by their temperatures at the entrance to the heat exchanger. The hot (warm, in figure below) fluid, the fluid with the highest temperature initially, transfers heat to the cold fluid as they both pass through the heat exchanger, thus lowering the temperature of the hot fluid and raising the temperature of the cold fluid.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is heavy dependence on ic engines for mobility in emerging countries. Emerging countries like India and China are witnessing an increase in the preference for mobility through roadways. In 2016, IC engines held a market share of more than 95% of the total vehicles sold globally. In the commercial vehicle segment, there is hardly any vehicle that runs on battery or on alternate fuels. Hence, there is high reliance on IC engines for transportation.

The global Automobile Heat Exchangers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on Automobile Heat Exchangers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automobile Heat Exchangers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.



At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

– The following manufacturers are covered:



Bosch

DENSO

Valeo

Mahle

CALSONIC KANSEI

SANDEN

Nissens

Visteon

Granges

– Segment by Regions



North America

Europe

China

Japan

– Segment by Type



Aluminum Type

Copper Type

Other

– Segment by Application



Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

