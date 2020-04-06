In this report, the Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automatic Transfer Switchgear Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An automatic transfer switchgear is a device that automatically transfers a power supply from its primary source to a backup source when it senses a failure or outage in the primary source. When a failure occurs in a primary power system, the ATS invokes a standby power source, such as an uninterruptable power supply. An ATS can also start up more long-term backup power systems, such as local diesel generators, to run electric equipment until utility power is restored.

GE

Eaton

Cummins

KOHLER

ABB

Briggs & Stratton

Vertiv

GENERAC

Socomec

Thomson Power Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Voltage

Medium Voltage

Low Voltage

Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

