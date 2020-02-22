Global automatic lubrication system market is estimated to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of worker safety and the adoption of the low-cost automatic lubrication system and need remote power systems.

The key market players for global automatic lubrication system market are listed below;

SKF

Graco Inc.

ATS Electro-Lube Intl Inc.

I.L.C. S.r.l

Oil-Rite Corporation

Dropsa

Lubrication Engineers, Inc.

Bijur Delimon

Kluber Lubrication Munchen SE & Co. KG

THE TIMKEN COMPANY

SAMOA

Cenlub System

Perma-tec GmbH & Co. KG

KRS MULTILUB PVT. LTD

WOERNER

BAIER + K?PPEL GMBH + CO.KG

simatec ag

The market is further segmented into;

Lubrication Type

Actuator

Vehicle

Component

System Type

Industry

The global automatic lubrication system market is segmented based on lubrication type into two notable segments; oil-based lubrication system and grease-based lubrication system. In 2018, grease-based lubrication system segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR.

The global automatic lubrication system market is segmented based on actuator into two notable segments pneumatic and electrical. In 2018, the electrical segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR.

The global automatic lubrication system market is segmented based on the vehicle into five notable segments; trucks & trailers, construction machines, agricultural machines, floor conveyors and others. The global automatic lubrication system market is segmented based on component into seven notable segments; pump, controller, supply line, metering valve, feed line, tubes, hoses, pipes, fittings, and clamps, connectors. The global automatic lubrication system market is segmented based on system type into six notable segments; single-line lubrication system, dual-line lubrication system, multi-line lubrication system, series progressive lubrication system, circulating oil lubrication system, oil, and air lubrication system.

The global automatic lubrication system market is segmented based on industry into ten notable segments; manufacturing, steel, cement, paper & printing, transportation, construction, agriculture, mining, power, others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 Geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

