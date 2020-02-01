Global Automatic Hand Dryer Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Automatic Hand Dryer Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Automatic hand dryers are electric machines found in public bathrooms. They may either operate with the push of a button or automatically using a sensor. Hand washing is an important part of hygiene, and so an effective method of drying the hands is necessary.

The high growth rate due to the adoption in various end-use industries including hotels and restaurants, office buildings, educational institutes, shopping and commercial complex and multiplexes, railway station, and airports. The ecological and economic benefits offered by hand dryers are also anticipated to fuel the product adoption.

On the basis of product type, automatic hand dryers are categorized into hot hand dryer and jet hand dryer. Jet hand dryers accounted for 49.32% revenue share in 2017 and are estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 16.5% over the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the increasing installation at airports, hotels and restaurants, office buildings, and shopping complexes. The high cost associated with jet air as compared to hot air variants may hinder the product demand in the near future.

The hotel and restaurant end-use segment accounted for more than 60% of the overall market share in 2017, which is estimated to increase over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the hospitality industry on account of surge in the number of restaurants, pubs, and hotels paired with the increasing tourism activities worldwide.

The European hand dryers market is anticipated to be a major regional segment owing to the growing adoption of eco-friendly, hassle-free, and cost effective devices. This region accounted for over 34.6% of the overall revenue share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 13.6% over the forecast period. The demand in Asia-Pacific is estimated to show robust growth on account of the developing infrastructure in countries including China, India, and Thailand coupled with the increasing awareness of the benefits of using technologically advanced devices. This region accounted for over 29% of the overall revenue share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% over the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automatic Hand Dryer market will register a 15.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 940 million by 2024, from US$ 400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automatic Hand Dryer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automatic Hand Dryer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/530670

This study considers the Automatic Hand Dryer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hot Air Dryer

Jet Air Dryer

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Complex

Restaurants

Hospitals

Hotels

Others

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Automatic-Hand-Dryer-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Panasonic

Dyson

Siemens

Toto

AIKE

Excel Dryer

Jaquar Group

World Dryer

American Dryer

DIHOUR

Mitsubishi Electric

Saniflow Hand Dryer

Bobrick

SPL

JVD

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/530670

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automatic Hand Dryer consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automatic Hand Dryer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automatic Hand Dryer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automatic Hand Dryer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automatic Hand Dryer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook