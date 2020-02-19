Global Automatic Circuit Breaker Market Growth & Demand Forecast To 2024

Automatic circuit breaker market is expected to witness considerable growth in the coming years due to increasing safety concerns across several sectors such as electronic, telecommunication, electrical and automotive.

Automatic circuit breaker is a protective device designed to stop the flow of electric current during overloading and over-stressed circuit conditions. Automatic circuit breakers generally open up the electric circuit on sensing a damage or faulty situation. Over current and short circuit are the types of protection provided by automatic circuit breaker.

Power transmission over long distances requires automatic circuit breakers for higher capacity of faultless transmission, due to which power transmission sector stands as the largest consumer for automatic circuit breaker market. Automatic circuit breakers are available in varying sizes depending on their application area such as homes, small scale industries and others.

Conventional transmission power lines are being upgraded to high voltage direct current (HVDC) lines and high voltage alternating current (HVAC). High voltage lines offer various advantages over low voltage lines; such as low electrical loss and less expensive. Automatic circuit breaker is generally used to halt or slow down the overloading condition, thereby reducing the damage that may cause in high voltage lines.

Demand for low voltage switchgear circuit breakers is expected to increase during the forecast period, due various reasons including global development in industrial infrastructure, safety enhancement, and product innovation. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of circuit breaker market is initiative to replace old and outworn power infrastructure with high grid power infrastructure.

Geographically, North America dominated the automatic circuit breakers market in 2014, attributed to well-developed smart grid infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. and Canada are the two largest countries of North America automatic circuit breaker market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for automatic circuit breaker, owing to the increasing government investment in modernization of power distribution infrastructure in developing countries, such as India and China.

