Global Automatic Car Wash Machines Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Automatic Car Wash Machines is a facility used to clean the exterior and, in some cases, the interior of motor vehicles. Car washes can be fully automated. This report mainly covers Gantry car washes, Conveyor tunnel system types, while we can also offer any product survey report related to the Automatic Car Wash Machines industry chain.

In 2015, Europe is the largest consumer of Car Wash System and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in downstream industry. North America, Europe and China have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Car Wash System in the world. Actually, that is why manufacturers have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

The import and export business of this industry is not frequent. The main reason lies in that many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments in targeted markets. Also, many major players have built up plants in developing countries, like China.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automatic Car Wash Machines market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 990 million by 2024, from US$ 860 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automatic Car Wash Machines business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automatic Car Wash Machines market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Automatic Car Wash Machines value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Gantry Car Wash

Conveyor Tunnel System

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Washtec, Otto Christ, Daifuku, Istobal, Ryko, MK Seiko, Tommy, Belanger, PDQ, Tammermatic, Autec, DandS, PECO, Coleman Hanna, Haitian, Carnurse, KXM, Zonyi, Autobase, Takeuchi

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automatic Car Wash Machines consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

Focuses on the key global Automatic Car Wash Machines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automatic Car Wash Machines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automatic Car Wash Machines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

