Global Automated Truck Loading System Market Research Report 2019

Automated Truck Loading System has been commonly used in the material handling industry to refer to the automation of loading or unloading trucks and trailers with product either on or without pallets, slip sheets, racks, containers, using several different types of automated guided vehicle systems (AGV) or engineered conveyor belt systems that are integrated into vehicles, automating the shipping / receiving and logistics operations.

EMEA accounted for the majority of the shares of the automated truck loading system market during 2016 and is expected to continue its market dominance during the forecast period as well. The major contributors to the growth of the market in this region will be the increasing productivity of the automotive industry and the growing investments in manufacturing industries.

The global Automated Truck Loading System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automated Truck Loading System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automated Truck Loading System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.



At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

– The following manufacturers are covered:



Actiw

HAVER & BOECKER

Joloda International

Secon Components

The Heico Companies (Ancra Systems)

Automatic truck loading system ATLS

BEUMER Group

Cargo Floor

Euroimpianti

FLSmidth Ventomatic

GEBHARDT Frdertechnik

Integrated Systems Design

Maschinenfabrik Mllers

VDL Systems

– Segment by Regions



North America

Europe

China

Japan

– Segment by Type



Belt Conveyor Systems

Roller Track Systems

Chain Conveyor Systems

Slat Conveyor Systems

Skate Loader Systems

– Segment by Application



Logistics and Transportation Industry

Food And Beverage Industry

Paper Industry

Automotive Industry

Air Freight Industry

Cement Industry

25/02

