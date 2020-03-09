Global Automated Trading Systems Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

Automated trading systems also referred to as mechanical trading systems, algorithmic trading, automated trading or system trading allow traders to establish specific rules for both trade entries and exits that, once programmed, can be automatically executed via a computer.
According to this study, over the next five years the Automated Trading Systems market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automated Trading Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automated Trading Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Automated Trading Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Personal Investors
Credit Unions
Insurance Firms
Investment Funds
Investment Banks
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
AlgoTerminal
Cloud9Trader
Quantopian
Trading Technologies International
QuantConnect
AlgoTrader
InfoReach
Tethys Technology
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automated Trading Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Automated Trading Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automated Trading Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automated Trading Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
