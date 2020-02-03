Global Automated Test Equipment Market Research Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2025

As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global automated test equipment market is expected to grow from USD 3.91 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.97 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. The North America region is dominating the market due to innovation in the field of technology and high investment. Also, the aerospace sector is growing at a fast pace in U.S. which is stimulating the growth of the market.

Global Automated Test Equipment Market by Component (Industrial PC, Mass Interconnect, Handler, Prober), Type, Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025.

Prominent companies in the industry include Teradyne Inc., Advantest Corporation ,Emulus Holdings Bhd (“Aemulus”), Chroma ATE Inc., Aeroflex Inc. (a subsidiary of Cobham plc) and among others. Many major players are focusing their attention on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain a great share in market. In March 2017, Virginia Panel Corporation appointed Amplicon as its United Kingdom’s partner. This partnership provided both the companies with new business opportunities and further help in strengthening the engineering services

The component segment is classified into industrial PC, mass interconnect, handler and prober. The industrial PC segment is dominating the automated test equipment market with USD 1.11 Billion in 2017. Industrial PCs are mainly used for managing, monitoring and obtaining data which influences growth of the segment. Type segment includes non-memory ATE, memory ATE and discrete ATE. Non-Memory ATE segment held largest market share in 2017. Increasing demand of automotive sector and preference over microcontroller-based application influences the non-memory ATE segment. Application segment is divided into segments such as consumer, automotive, aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunications and medical. IT & telecommunications is playing a major role in shaping business growth and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Increased use of ATE technology to check the efficiency of electronic components and systems, adoption of new technologies and increase in demand of tablets, LCD TVs and smartphones are driving the growth of the market.

The ability of automated test equipment systems to manufacture in less timing is a major factor driving the market. Another factor which influences the market growth is rise in demand of consumer electronics goods like laptops, tablets, smartphones and others. In addition, demand for ATE has also been stimulated due to miniaturization of devices. Adoption of new techniques requires new ATE which may act as a constraint for the market. However, growth in automotive sector along with the rising demand of consumer might boost the market in coming years.

