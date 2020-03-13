Global Automated Test Equipment Market: Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2019 To 2026

The global automated test equipment market is anticipated to reach around $5,058 million by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global Automated Test Equipment market. The expanding range of consumer electronic devices coupled with growing complexity in design of consumer electronic devices majorly drives the automated test equipment market growth. The adoption of automated test equipment has increased significantly owing to growing need for effective testing in semiconductor and electronics industry, and shift towards energy efficient ICs. Other factors driving the market growth include technological advancements, modernization of vehicles, development of autonomous vehicles, and rising demand for wireless networks. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and commercialization of Internet of Things would provide growth opportunities for Automated Test Equipment market in the coming years.

The major players in the automated test equipment market include Teradyne, Inc., Roos Instruments, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Star Technologies, Inc., Aeroflex, Inc., LTX-Credence Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Aemulus Holdings, Chroma ATE, Inc., and Marvin Test Solutions, Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

