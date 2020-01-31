Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) are complex automated devices that have tall racks, stacker cranes, automatic storage and retrieval equipment, inventory in/out systems, and computer management systems. These systems are used for automated retrieval and placement of loads from different defined storage location.

This upcoming industry research report on the global automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) market for e-commerce industry offers insights into the key trends and emerging drivers influencing the growth of the transportation and logistics industry. Our collection of market research reports for the transportation and logistics industry follow a scrupulous data collection methodology and offer an analysis of fast growing market segments like warehouse and storage.

In 2018, the global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Daifuku

SSI SCHAEFER

Dematic

Vanderlande

BEUMER Group

Dearborn Mid-West Company

Fives

Flexlink

Intelligrated

Kardex Group

KNAPP

Legris Industries Group

Mecalux

Murata Machinery

Swisslog

TGW Logistics Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Unit Load

Mini Load

Vertical Lift Module

Carousel

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Government and Public Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Unit Load

1.4.3 Mini Load

1.4.4 Vertical Lift Module

1.4.5 Carousel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Telecom and IT

1.5.5 Government and Public Utilities

1.5.6 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.7 Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Market Size

2.2 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Daifuku

12.1.1 Daifuku Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Introduction

12.1.4 Daifuku Revenue in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Daifuku Recent Development

12.2 SSI SCHAEFER

12.2.1 SSI SCHAEFER Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Introduction

12.2.4 SSI SCHAEFER Revenue in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 SSI SCHAEFER Recent Development

12.3 Dematic

12.3.1 Dematic Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Introduction

12.3.4 Dematic Revenue in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Dematic Recent Development

12.4 Vanderlande

12.4.1 Vanderlande Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Introduction

12.4.4 Vanderlande Revenue in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Vanderlande Recent Development

12.5 BEUMER Group

12.5.1 BEUMER Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Introduction

12.5.4 BEUMER Group Revenue in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 BEUMER Group Recent Development

12.6 Dearborn Mid-West Company

12.6.1 Dearborn Mid-West Company Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Introduction

12.6.4 Dearborn Mid-West Company Revenue in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Dearborn Mid-West Company Recent Development

12.7 Fives

12.7.1 Fives Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Introduction

12.7.4 Fives Revenue in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Fives Recent Development

12.8 Flexlink

12.8.1 Flexlink Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Introduction

12.8.4 Flexlink Revenue in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Flexlink Recent Development

12.9 Intelligrated

12.9.1 Intelligrated Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Introduction

12.9.4 Intelligrated Revenue in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Intelligrated Recent Development

12.10 Kardex Group

12.10.1 Kardex Group Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Introduction

12.10.4 Kardex Group Revenue in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) for E-commerce Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Kardex Group Recent Development

12.11 KNAPP

12.12 Legris Industries Group

12.13 Mecalux

12.14 Murata Machinery

12.15 Swisslog

12.16 TGW Logistics Group

