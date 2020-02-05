Global Automated Passenger Counting (APC) System Market with Top Countries Data: New Entrants, Competitive Scenario and Forecast By 2023

Report Title: Global Automated Passenger Counting (APC) System Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

An Automated Passenger Counter (APC) is an electronic device available for installation on transit vehicles including buses and rail vehicles which accurately records boarding and alighting data. This technology can improve the accuracy and reliability of tracking transit ridership over traditional methods of manual accounting by drivers or estimation through random surveying.

Iris-GmbH, HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Eurotech S.p.A, DILAX Intelcom GmbH, Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd, Huawei Technology Co., Ltd, init innovation in traffic systems AG, Clever Devices Ltd, Retail Sensing Ltd, Syncromatics Corp, Trapeze Group…

Infrared Type

Time-of-Flight Type

Stereoscopic Vision Type…

Roadways

Railways