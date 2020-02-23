Global Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2025

Global automated passenger counting and information system market is expected to reach USD 879.51 Million by 2025 from USD 232.42 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into four notable segments; infrared, stereoscopic vision, time-of-flight, and others. In 2018, the infrared segment is expected to dominate the automated passenger counting and information system market with 50.3% market share.

The Global automated passenger counting and information system market is segmented based on type into five notable segments; passenger information display systems, passenger information announcement systems, emergency communication systems, passenger information mobile application, and infotainment systems. Passenger information display systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.6% and is expected to reach USD 361.37 million in 2025.

The Global automated passenger counting and information system market is segmented based on the device into four notable segments; sensors, public announcement systems, multimedia display and networking, and communication devices. Sensors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.4% and is expected to reach USD 377.91 million in 2025.

The Global automated passenger counting and information system market is segmented based on application into four notable segments; roadways, railways, airways, and waterways. In 2018, roadways segment is expected to dominate the automated passenger counting and information system market with the highest market share.

Based on geography, the market is segmented 5 geographical regions; North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa

Global automated passenger counting and information system market competition by top players include – iris-GmbH dominated the automated passenger counting and information system market accounting largest market share followed by DILAX Intelcom GmbH and EUROTECH S.p.A along with other players such as HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc. Syncromatics Postec Technology

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction 19 1.1 Objectives Of The Study 19 1.2 Market Definition 19 1.3 Overview Of Global Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market 19 1.4 Currency And Pricing 20 1.5 Limitation 20 1.6 Markets Covered 21 2 Market Segmentation 23 2.1 Markets Covered 23 2.2 Geographic Scope 24 2.3 Years Considered For The Study 25 2.4 Currency And Pricing 25 2.5 Research Methodology 26 2.6 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders 29 2.7 Secondary Sources 30 2.8 Assumptions 30 3 Executive Summary 31 4 Premium Insights 34 5 Market Overview 36 5.1 Drivers 38 5.1.1 Growing Adoption Of Real Time Transport Data 38 5.1.2 Technological Advancements In Information Systems 38 5.1.3 Increasing Usage Of Advanced Solutions To Optimize Operational Costs 39 5.1.4 Increasing Demand For Transit Operations Data 40 5.2 Restraints 41 5.2.1 Poor Infrastructure For Installing Passenger Information Systems 41 5.2.2 Lack Of Awareness 41 5.3 Opportunities 42 5.3.1 Advancement In Automated Passenger Counting System Technologies 42 5.3.2 Easy Integration Of Automated Passenger Counting Systems With Other Systems 42 5.4 Challenges 43 5.4.1 Limited Knowledge Among Fleet Managers About The Analytics Software Used 43 6 Global Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market, By Technology 44 6.1 Overview 45 6.2 Infrared 47 6.3 Time-Of-Flight 48 6.4 Stereoscopic Vision 49 6.5 Others 49 7 Global Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market, By Type 50 7.1 Overview 51 7.2 Passenger Information Display Systems 53 7.3 Passenger Information Announcement Systems 54 7.4 Emergency Communication Systems 55 7.5 Infotainment Systems 56 7.6 Passenger Information Mobile Application 57

8 Global Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market, By Device And Component 58 8.1 Overview 59 8.2 Sensors 61 8.3 Multimedia Display 62 8.4 Public Announcement Systems 63 8.5 Networking And Communication Devices 64 9 Global Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market, By Application 65 9.1 Overview 66 9.2 Roadways 68 9.3 Railways 69 9.4 Waterways 70 9.5 Airways 71 10 Global Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market, By Geography 72 10.1 Overview 73 10.2 North America 78 10.2.1 U.S. 84 10.2.2 Canada 86 10.2.3 Mexico 88 10.3 Europe 90 10.3.1 Germany 96 10.3.2 France 98 10.3.3 U.K. 100 10.3.4 Italy 102 10.3.5 Spain 104 10.3.6 Sweden 106 10.3.7 Switzerland 108 10.3.8 Russia 110 10.3.9 Belgium 112 10.3.10 Netherland 114 10.3.11 Rest Of Europe 116 10.4 Asia-Pacific 117 10.4.1 Japan 124 10.4.2 China 126 10.4.3 India 128 10.4.4 South Korea 130 10.4.5 Australia 132 10.4.6 Singapore 134 10.4.7 Thailand 136 10.4.8 Malaysia 138 10.4.9 Indonesia 140 10.4.10 Philippines 142 10.4.11 Rest Of Asia-Pacific 144 10.5 South America 145 10.5.1 Brazil 151 10.5.2 Rest Of South America 153 10.6 Middle East And Africa 154 10.6.1 South Africa 160 10.6.2 Rest Of Middle East And Africa 162 11 Global Automated Passenger Counting And Information System Market, Company Landscape 163 11.1 Company Share Analysis; Global 163 11.2 Company Share Analysis; North America 164 11.3 Company Share Analysis; Europe 165 11.4 Company Share Analysis; Asia Pacific 166 12 Company Profiles 167 12.1 Eurotech S.P.A. 167 12.1.1 Company Overview 167 12.1.2 Revenue Analysis; Eurotech S.P.A. 167 12.1.3 Product Portfolio 168 12.1.4 Recent Developments 168 12.2 Dilax Intelcom Gmbh 169 12.2.1 Company Overview 169 12.2.2 Company Snapshot; Dilax Intelcom Gmbh 169 12.2.3 Product Portfolio 170 12.2.4 Recent Developments 170 12.3 Syncromatics Corp 171 12.3.1 Company Overview 171 12.3.2 Company Snapshot; Syncromatics Corp 171 12.3.3 Product Portfolio 171 12.3.4 Recent Developments 171 12.4 Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision Gmbh 172 12.4.1 Company Overview 172 12.4.2 Company Snapshot; Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision Gmbh 172 12.4.3 Product Portfolio 173 12.4.4 Recent Developments 173 12.5 Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc. 174 12.5.1 Company Overview 174 12.5.2 Company Snapshot ;Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc 174 12.5.3 Product Portfolio 175 12.5.4 Recent Developments 175 12.6 Iris-Gmbh 176 12.6.1 Company Overview 176 12.6.2 Company Snapshot ; Iris-Gmbh. 176 12.6.3 Product Portfolio 177 12.6.4 Recent Developments 177 12.7 Ermetris Srl 178 12.7.1 Company Overview 178 12.7.2 Company Snapshot ; Ermetris Srl 178 12.7.3 Product Portfolio 179 12.7.4 Recent Developments 179 12.8 Postec Technology 180 12.8.1 Company Overview 180 12.8.2 Company Snapshot ; Postec Technology 180 12.8.3 Product Portfolio 181 12.8.4 Recent Developments 181 13 Related Reports 182

