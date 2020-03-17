Global Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2024 Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

An Automated Medication Dispensing Machine, or mechanized apportioning bureau (ADC) is a modernized medication stockpiling gadget or bureau intended for emergency clinics. ADCs enable prescriptions to be put away and apportioned close to the point of consideration while controlling and following medication dissemination. They additionally are called unit-based cupboards (UBCs), computerized apportioning gadgets (ADDs), mechanized dispersion cupboards or robotized administering machines (ADMs).

In 2018, the worldwide Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) showcase size was xx million US$ and it is relied upon to achieve xx million US$ before the finish of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report centers around the worldwide Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) status, future figure, development opportunity, key market and key players. The examination destinations are to display the Automated Medication Dispensing Systems (AMDS) improvement in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BD

Omnicell

TOSHO

YUYAMA

Swisslog

Parata

ScriptPro

Talyst

TCGRx

Cerner

Kirby Lester

Medwei Medical Technology

WARRENWELL

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automated Medication Dispensing

Automated Packaging and Labeling

Automated Storage and Retrieval

Automated Medication Compounding

Table Top Tablet Counters

Market segment by Application, split into

Inpatient Pharmacy

Outpatient Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

