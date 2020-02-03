Global Automated Material Handling Market Research Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2025

As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global automated material handling market is expected to grow from USD 29.8 Billion in 2017 to USD 60.4 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. The Asia Pacific market is dominating the market. This dominance is attributed to use of upgraded technologies in the region. Also, increasing awareness related to material handling automation and growing e-commerce industry are another major factors influencing the growth of the market

Global Automated Material Handling Market by Product, System Type, Software & Services, Function (Assembly, Packaging, Transportation, Distribution, Others), Industry, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025.

Prominent companies in the industry include KION Group, Toyota Industries Corporation, Bastian Solutions, Daifulu Co., Beumer Group and among others. The developing and developed nations are tapping various opportunities of new product developments and venture capital investments to gain highest market share. In September 2017, Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH agreed to sell VENTECH Systems GmbH, a leader in automated tire inspection technology, to the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company which attracted new customers.

The product segment is classified into robots, automated storage & retrieval systems (ASRS), conveyor & sortation systems, cranes, automated guided vehicles (AGV). The robots segment is dominating the automated material handling market with highest market share of 28.70% in 2017. Robots helps in reducing labour costs and maintaining safety at workplace. System type segment includes software and services. Software segment is dominating the market as various automated processes are combined in such a way that it helps in handling and storing material without any damage. Industry segment is divided into segments such as automotive, metals & heavy machinery, food & beverages, chemicals, semiconductor & electronics, healthcare, aviation, e-commerce and others. Automotive segment is playing main role in shaping business growth and valued around USD 6.35 Billion in 2017. The function segment includes assembly, packaging, transportation, distribution, storage and waste handling. The storage segment held market share of 22.40% in 2017 as it helps in efficient handling of heavy items and reduces any mishap at workplace.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automated-material-handling-market-by-product-system-362227.html#sample

Growing concern towards safety at workplace and prominence of reducing labor cost is a major factor driving the market. In addition, substantial increase in number of start-up companies which provide robotic solutions for warehouse automation and adoption AMH equipment by leading industries mobilises the growth of the market. But, cost of equipment is too high followed by its maintenance cost which act as a restraining factor for the growth. Nevertheless, rapid growth in the e-commerce industry has paved the way to new entrants which may boost the market in coming years.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.