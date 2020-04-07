In this report, the Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automated Material Handling Equipment (or short as AMHE) can play an essential role in modern factories for work-in-process storage and offer the advantages of improved inventory control and cost-effective utilization of time, space and equipment.

Warehouse material handling approaches are very commonly adopting Automated Material Handling Equipment, in which mainly includes: automated storage retrieval system, automatic guided vehicle, conveyor and sorter system.

The automated material handling is used to reduce labor cost and manufacturing cost, eliminate human intervention, increase safety, and enable delivery on time. The AMH market in manufacturing has various applications, namely, automotive, chemical, aviation, semiconductor & electronics, energy, food & beverages, healthcare, metal & heavy machinery, and others (paper & printing, textile & clothing).

The market for automated material handling equipment is fragmented with players such as Daifuku, Schaefer Systems International, KION Group, Murata Machinery, Vanderlande, and so on. Top 17 companies occupy about 50% market share in 2016. China, India and Japan are dominating the major production, China, Southeast Asia and India are main consumption area (countries), among them, India shows a good consumption potential in the near future. Company like DooSan Group from Korean is trying to involve with manufacture of AMHE, there’s high production growth potential in that country.

Continuous rise in demand for automation in industries has revolutionized the adoption of automated material handling equipment. With the advent of technologies such as robotics, wireless technologies, and driverless vehicles, the automated material handling equipment market has witnessed significant growth over the last few years. Major players in automated material handling industry focus on the development of affordable, small, compact, and energy-efficient material handling solutions to reach a wider customer base. Recent boom in e-commerce is a major driver for the materials handling systems, with widespread demand for process automation in APAC area. E-commerce industry players aim on improving the quality of their service through minimal waste generation. In developing nations, industrialization and modernization primarily support the market growth.

The major restraints for automated material handling equipment is high initial investment. The initial cost required for the set up and integration of the automated material handling equipment is high, which limits the use of these equipment in heavy manufacturing organizations. Industries with high labor costs are anticipated to use robotic systems and automated guided vehicles to reduce their labor costs and produce high quality products. Industries, such as automotive and electronics, where precision and accuracy play a major role, use automated systems to meet international quality standards. However, with new emerging technologies, and growth in competition in the market, the initial costs of automated material handling equipment would reduce in the future.

Although automated material handling equipment brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Automated Material Handling Equipment market is valued at 11700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 18200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automated Material Handling Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automated Material Handling Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

