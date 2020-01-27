Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market 2018: Global Key Players, Segmentation, Opportunities, Industry Size, Trends, Share, Forecast To 2023

Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market Report provides information about leading manufacturers, types, applications, market segmentation and regions. Automated Liquid Handlers market report shares production, market capacity, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The global Automated Liquid Handlers market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.39 % during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.

Automated Liquid Handlers Market report covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by key financial facts, analyzing there product, services details, SWOT analysis and key development. The report also evaluates the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the position or ranking of top key manufactures.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Automated Liquid Handlers market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, applications, market share, sales, and revenue. Automated Liquid Handlers Market Report covers the top key manufactures like: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Corning Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Agilent Technologies, Hamilton Company, Becton Dickinson, Synchron Lab Automation, and Tecan Group Ltd,

Key Developments in the Automated Liquid Handlers Market:

June 2017 – PerkinElmer Inc. announced acquisition of Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG, a company that offers products for automation, diagnostic indicators, and reagents, among others. The acquisition is aimed at complementing PerkinElmerâs product portfolio.