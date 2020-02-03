Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market Research Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2025

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) market is expected to grow from USD 6.67 Billion in 2017 to USD 36.6 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.The North America market is dominating the market because of early implementation of the technology and the presence of major AFIS vendors in the region.

“Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Search Type (Tenprint to Tenprint Search, Others), Application, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025”.

Prominent companies in the industry include 3M Cogent Inc., Morpho SA, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Crossmatch Technologies Ltd and among others. Developing nations are proposing greater opportunities and leaders are focusing towards new developments and venture capital investments to capture a large market share. For instance, in June 2018, Crossmatch declared a strategic partnership with Accordant Technology, Inc. so as to offer advanced authentication solutions to enterprise customers. Through this partnership, Accordant Technology, Ltd. would be an authorized seller of Crossmatch’s DigitalPersona software.

The component segment is classified into hardware and software. The hardware segment is divided into fingerprint input modules, microprocessors/microcontrollers displays and others. The fingerprint input modules segment is further sub segmented as sensor type which is again bifurcated into optical sensors, capacitive sensors, ultrasound sensors and thermal sensors. The software segment is categorized in matchers and database fingerprints. The matchers segment is further classified as miniature-based matching and pattern matching. The software segment is dominating the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) market due to the increased adoption of integrated AFIS products. Search type segment includes tenprint to tenprint search, latent print to latent print search and others. Tenprint to tenprint search segment is dominating the market with the highest market share of 46.7% in 2017. The tenprint searches are used in various sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, and transportation which is mobilising the growth of the tenprint search in AFIS market. Application segment is divided into segments such as banking & finance, government, hospitality, healthcare, transportation and others. Government and hospitality sectors is growing with the highest CAGR of 25.2% over the forecast period.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-automated-fingerprint-identification-system-afis-market-by-362219.html#sample

Increase in investments in various sectors to promote E-governance applications is a major factor driving the market. In addition, technological improvement from a manual process to a digital process and safe identification system helps to boost up the market. New substitutes are available such as Iris and face recognition technologies which may act as a constraint to the market. However, rising demand for access control systems in the government and civil sectors and increasing adoption of biometric systems as a service is likely to boost up the market in coming years.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.