Global Automated External Defibrillators Market Research Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2025

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global automated external defibrillators market is expected to grow from USD 1,613.08 Million in 2017 to USD 6,286.07 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.81% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. North market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is offered due to rise in the healthcare expenditure and readiness of manufacturers to take up novel products for emergency care and chronic & acute diseases are the propelling the growth of the market in this region.

Global Automated External Defibrillators Market by Technology (Semi-Automatic, Fully-Automatic), Size (Standard Automated External Defibrillator, Pediatric Automated External Defibrillator), End User, and Region” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

Prominent companies in the industry include Koninklijke Philips N.V., NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Schiller AG, Physio-Control, Inc. (Stryker), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Cardiac Science Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Zoll Medical Corporation, PRIMEDIC, Sorin Group, Biotronik Se & Co.Kg, Boston Scientific Corporation among others. Many manufactures are offering greater opportunities and are continuously focused on new product developments to obtain highest market share in developed and developing economies. For instance, in 2018, Defibtech LLC received a premarket approval application (PMA) for all Lifeline and ReviveR AED models for sale in the U.S.

Technology segment includes semi-automatic and fully-automatic. The semi-automatic segment is dominating the market and was valued around USD 854.08 Million in 2017. Rising geriatric population and high per capita income is contributing for the growth of this segment. Size segment includes standard automated external defibrillator and pediatric automated external defibrillator. The Standard automated external defibrillator based segment is dominated and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 19.01% over the forecast period. Growing geriatric population and high prevalence of sudden cardiac arrest in adults all over the world are the key factors to drive the demand of the segment. End user segment is divided into hospitals, public access, emergency medical services, homes, work spaces, and private cardiac clinics. The hospitals segment dominated the segment. Due to proper care and availability of resources at hospitals are playing chief role in shaping the growth of the segment.

Increasing investments in life sciences and increasing investments in R&D initiatives in research, academia and industrial applications to introduce novel products in the market are some of the factors for the growth of the market. Issues associated with the use of implantable and automated external defibrillators may hamper the growth of market. However, increasing demand due to supportive legislation policies by the government of developed countries boosting the growth of the market in coming years.

