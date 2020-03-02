Global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market Insights, Executive Summary, Sales Channels and Demand Until 2025

The following research report is a compilation of high-end data that has been researched thoroughly to highlight the various trends prevailing across the Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market. This study is titled “Global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025, which carefully examines several vital factors such as market share, market revenue, market dynamics and competitive scenario active in the target market for the period 2019-2025.

Automated defibrillators are devices that automatically analyze the heart rhythm and incase of any problem detected it responds by delivering an electric shock to restore a normal heart rhythm.

It has a small size and is easy to use, due to which AEDs are installed in many settings (such as hospitals and airports), and play a key role in expanding the number of opportunities for life-saving defibrillation.

The global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical (Abbott)

Boston Scientific

Philips

Zoll Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei)

Biotronik

Physio-Control International

Cardiac Science Corporation (Aurora Capital)

Sorin Group (Livanova)

Nihon Kohden

Market size by Product

Semi-Automated External Defibrillators

Fully Automated External Defibrillator

Market size by End User

Hospitals, Clinics, & Cardiac Centers

Pre-Hospitals

Public Access

Home Care

Alternate Care

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

