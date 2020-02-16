Global Automated Dispensing Machines Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Automated Dispensing Machines Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database.

Automatic dispensing machines (ADM) or (automated drug cabinets) are a computerized drug storage and dispensing device used in the health care settings like hospitals and nursing homes, and are located at the point of care (the ward, ICU, ED) rather than in the central pharmacy.

Hospitals held a majority share of 56.1% of the end-use segment in 2017. Lack of adequate pharmacy inventory management practices in the hospitals is one of the factors indicating the increasing risk of medication errors. A key factor impacting the market growth is the lack of pharmacists and technicians.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Aesynt Incorporated

BD

Omnicell

Script Pro

Avery Weigh-Tronix

Pearson Medical Technologies

Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare System

Baxter Healthcare

Capsa Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

Single Dispensing Machine

Double Dispensing Machine

Non-Standard Dispensing Machine

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Retail Drug Stores

Pharmacies

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automated Dispensing Machines capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025);

Focuses on the key Automated Dispensing Machines manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

