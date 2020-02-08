Global Automated Biochemical Analyzers Consumption Market Analysis, Status and Business Development Outlook 2018 to 2023

The Latest Industry Report of Global Automated Biochemical Analyzers Consumption Market Key Drivers Influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, the Challenges and the Risks faced by Key Manufacturers and the Market as a Whole. It also analyzes Key Emerging Trends and their Influencing Impact on Present and Future Development.

2018-2023 Global Automated Biochemical Analyzers Consumption Market Report

In this Newly Report, covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Automated Biochemical Analyzers market for 2018-2023.

Fully automatic biochemistry analyzer (FABCA) is a high performance micro-controller based Photometric biochemistry analyzer used to measure various blood biochemical parameters such as blood glucose, urea, protein, and bilirubin etc. that are associated with various disorders such as diabetes, kidney diseases, liver malfunctions and other metabolic derangementÃ¢â¬â¢s. The quantization of these parameters is helpful in diagnosing health disorder. In the proposed project work, it is planned to automate the filter selection, sample aspiration, auto-calibration and other related parameters to be controlled through micro-controller based hardware and software system. It is proposed to automate the sample handling system to cope up with the large no. of blood sample at a time.

The classification of automated biochemical analyzers includes floor-standing and bench-top analyzers. The revenue proportion of floor-standing in 2016 is about 81%, and the revenue proportion of bench-top automated biochemical analyzers in 2016 is about 19%.

Automated biochemical analyzers are application in Primary Hospital, Prefectural Hospital and Provincial hospital. The most proportion of automated biochemical analyzers is used in Provincial hospital, and the revenue market share in Prefectural Hospital 2016 is about 30% and the proportion of Primary Hospital in 2016 is about 30%

Market competition is intense. The key player in the market include Beckman Coulter, Hitachi, Roche, KHB, Thermo Scientific, Dirui, Toshiba, Gaomi Caihong, Sunostik, Urit, Mindray Medical, Abbott, Senlo, Tecom Science, Siemens Healthcare, Rayto, etc. Beckman Coulter, Hitachi and Roche are the Top 3 player. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the automated biochemical analyzers industry will be more and more popular in the future.

Over the next five years, projects that Automated Biochemical Analyzers will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated Biochemical Analyzers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Floor-standing

Bench-top

Segmentation by application:

Primary Hospital

Prefectural Hospital

Provincial Hospital

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

BeckmanÃÂ Coulter

Hitachi

Roche

KHB

ThermoÃÂ Scientific

Dirui

Toshiba

GaomiÃÂ CaihongÃÂ

Sunostik

Urit

MindrayÃÂ Medical

Abbott

Senlo

TecomÃÂ Science

SiemensÃÂ Healthcare

Rayto

