Global Autoinjectors Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

The quintessential report comprises qualitative and quantitative primary research that is derived from the interactions with industry experts to gain deeper understanding of the Autoinjectors Market and industry performance. The secondary research covers an in-depth study of every aspect of the Autoinjectors Market.

Some of the major key players in the market are Kaléo, AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen Idec, AstraZeneca, Mylan, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Eli Lilly, Merck & Co, Sandoz, Johnson&Johnson, Eli Lilly, YpsoMed, SHL Group, and Becton Dickinson and Company.

The report comprises of present market scenarios as well as the historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, advances in technologies, macroeconomic, and governing factors in the market. The objective of the study is to outline market sizes of different segments and geographies in recent years and to foretell the values to the forthcoming period.

Global Autoinjectors Market Drivers

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and allergies, technological advancements, increasing in regulatory approval, and ease in handling. Major companies in the segment are coming up with advanced technology platforms and innovative devices. Companies are offering a variety of user-friendly drug delivery solutions such as Breeze™ technology by Nuance Designs that enables the creation of a new class of smaller, smarter drug delivery devices and Depot Control technology by Union Medico that ensures stability at needle penetration and LED light to prevent over-pressing. Other technologies include VapourSoft™ and ASI® technology by Bespak and Rotaject™ Pressure Release technology, NIT™ technology, and Pushclick™ technology by SHL Group. Some of the new features include one-handed operation, push-on-skin release, automatic reconstitution/priming, twist, and mix mechanism, anti-roll, compact and sleek design, LCD screens, and Bluetooth and other connectivity platforms.

Global Autoinjectors Market Restraints

Preference for alternative drug delivery modes and lack of development of autoinjectors for multiple drug viscosities are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Global Autoinjectors Market Segmentation

The global autoinjectors market can be segmented by type as disposable autoinjectors and reusable autoinjectors, by technology as manual autoinjectors and automated autoinjectors, by therapy as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes, Anaphylaxis, and Others and by the end user as Home Care Settings, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Disposable autoinjectors are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period as they are easy to use and have a built-in glass syringe that makes it more convenient for patients with reduced handiness or visual impairments. The patient itself can use these autoinjectors without any prior training, which is not the case with eeusable autoinjectors.

Global Autoinjectors Market Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the global autoinjectors market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to hold a significant market share over the period of forecast. According to Food Allergy Research and Education, around 32 million Americans have food allergies, including 5.6 million children under the age of 18, that is one in every 13 children. Furthermore, as per a 2017 report by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 54.4 million adults in the U.S. are suffering from some form of Arthritis. Rising prevalence of anaphylaxis and other allergies in the U.S. leads to faster FDA approvals of new devices, and an increase in chronic and autoimmune disorders are increasing the demand for self-administered drugs. Europe is estimated to be the second largest market for autoinjectors owing to growing geriatric population, increasing cases of allergy and autoimmune disorders, favorable reimbursement scenario, and growing prescriptions for adrenaline autoinjectors by physicians. As per the World Allergy Organization, Hungry had the highest prevalence of anaphylaxis in 2017, with around 222 people suffering from food allergies out of 10.2 million population. Approximaetely 400,000 people in the UK suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. An increase in the number of incidences of allergy cases and prevalence in Europe is expected to boost the autoinjectors market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the report also offers detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraints, which define the future landscape of the Autoinjectors Market. Additionally, the report also incorporates available opportunities in micro markets guiding stakeholders on the investments alongside, the detailed study of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The performance of the Autoinjectors Market players, growth trends of industries, and the current macro-economic outlook are considered to estimate the overall future market value. The report throws light on key factors that are governing the market opportunities. Experts and market leaders are consulted to gain a clear perspective on the factors shaping the market.

A perfect blend of both primary as well as secondary research methodologies alongside, both bottom-up and top-down methods have been used to provide failproof estimations of market landscapes.

The Autoinjectors Market dynamics have been segmented into sub-segments to understand the market, comprehensively.

The analysis of the Autoinjectors Market is based on the global as well as regional level. Each region is studied deeply, considering the outlook, opportunities, and latest trends. Detailed information of the key players profiled in the market and the strategies that they adopt are also presented for a thorough understanding of the competitive landscape.

