Global Autoimmune Treatment Market Research Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2025

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global autoimmune treatment market is expected to grow from USD 3.28 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.95 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.68% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. North market is expected to hold the largest market share and attain highest growth over the next decade. This growth is witnessed in the wake of ample opportunities offered due to presence of large manufacturing hubs, presences of large patient base suffering from various autoimmune disorders and increasing number of government initiatives are boosting the growth of the market.

Global Autoimmune Treatment Market by Product and Service (Consumables and Assay Kits, Instruments, Services), Test type, End User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Other End Users), Region” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

Major Key players active in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Trinity Biotech, Bio-rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-la Roche, Inova Diagnostics, Inc., Euroimmun AG, Biomérieux, Siemens Healthineers, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly & Co., Pfizer, Roche, Astrazeneca Plc among others. The market of autoimmune treatments is united and the manufacturers are involved in the development of novel drug discovery and technology to maintain their pace and retain substantial share in the market. For instance, in 2017, BioMérieux, received SERVICE 800 award in an annual conference held in Minneapolis.

The Product and service segment is classified into consumables and assay kits, instruments and services. The consumables and assay kits segment based segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.08% over the forecast period. Increasing initiatives by pharmaceutical companies to develop innovative products and these are the key factors to drive the demand of the segment. Disease segment is divided into segments such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, sjögren’s syndrome, thyroiditis, scleroderma and other diseases. Rheumatoid arthritis dominated the market. Rising prevalence of this disease and growing patient awareness levels are major factors for the market growth. End user segment is divided into segments such as includes clinical laboratories, hospitals and other end users. The hospital segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 14.39% in the forecast period.

Increasing awareness of autoimmune diseases through programs of education, support and research, boosting the usage rates. It is evident that the public has become more aware towards risk factors for developing autoimmune diseases and to seek diagnosis and begin a treatment are some of the factors for the growth of the market. Time consuming process for the diagnosis of the disease may hamper the growth of market. However, partnerships with physicians and clinical laboratories, improved laboratory automation and technological advancements boosting the growth of the market in coming years.

