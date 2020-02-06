Global Autogas Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Autogas Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports tits database.

Executive Summary

Autogas is the common name for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) when it is used as a fuel in internal combustion engines in vehicles as well as in stationary applications such as generators. It is a mixture of propane and butane.

In many countries autogas plays a significant role in transportation (sometimes also called LPG or GPL). In Germany for example there are already 6.000 autogas stations. Many public transportation or taxi companies have switched to autogas as an inexpensive and eco-friendly alternative. In warehouses many forklift trucks run on autogas.

Global Autogas market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Autogas.

This report researches the worldwide Autogas market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Autogas breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Autogas capacity, production, value, price and market share of Autogas in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BP

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Flogas UK

Royal Dutch Shell

Auto Gas Energy India

GAZPROM

Lange Gas

Westfalen

Autogas Breakdown Data by Type

by Component

Propane

Butane

Other

by Type

LPG

Other

Autogas Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Fuel

Other

Autogas Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Autogas capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Autogas manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Autogas :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Autogas Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Autogas Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Autogas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Propane

1.4.3 Butane

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Autogas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive Fuel

1.5.3 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Autogas Production

2.1.1 Global Autogas Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Autogas Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Autogas Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Autogas Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Autogas Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Autogas Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Autogas Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Autogas Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Autogas Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Autogas Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Autogas Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Autogas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Autogas Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Autogas Production by Regions

4.1 Global Autogas Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Autogas Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Autogas Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Autogas Production

4.2.2 United States Autogas Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Autogas Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Autogas Production

4.3.2 Europe Autogas Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Autogas Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Autogas Production

4.4.2 China Autogas Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Autogas Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Autogas Production

4.5.2 Japan Autogas Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Autogas Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BP

8.1.1 BP Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Autogas

8.1.4 Autogas Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Chevron

8.2.1 Chevron Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Autogas

8.2.4 Autogas Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 ExxonMobil

8.3.1 ExxonMobil Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Autogas

8.3.4 Autogas Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Flogas UK

8.4.1 Flogas UK Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Autogas

8.4.4 Autogas Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Royal Dutch Shell

8.5.1 Royal Dutch Shell Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Autogas

8.5.4 Autogas Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Auto Gas Energy India

8.6.1 Auto Gas Energy India Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Autogas

8.6.4 Autogas Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 GAZPROM

8.7.1 GAZPROM Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Autogas

8.7.4 Autogas Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Lange Gas

8.8.1 Lange Gas Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Autogas

8.8.4 Autogas Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Westfalen

8.9.1 Westfalen Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Autogas

8.9.4 Autogas Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

