In this report, the Global Auto Lubricants Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Auto Lubricants Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Auto lubricant is a substance introduced to reduce friction between moving surfaces. It may also have the function of transporting foreign particles. The property of reducing friction is known as lubricity (or slipperiness).

Auto lubricant as its name implies have to perform in different types of vehicles both petrol and diesel under a variety of operating conditions. Modern vehicles are fuel efficient and comfortable with high levels of performance. They are required to meet stringent emission norms. Quality requirement of such lubricants are established by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and are specified in its classification system.

In the last years, with the development of macro economy and the flourish of automotive industry, auto lubricant industry got a rapid development. In the world market, supply has been adequate with the main manufacturers as Shell, ExxonMobil, BP and Total.

Now, as overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. The growth rate of global capacity may be slower than the last years, while the capacity of auto lubricants in China may be higher than in other regions.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of auto lubricants. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on performance.

In next years, with the increase of automotive production and population, the demand of auto lubricants will be larger in China. Then, there will be more foreign companies come into China to occupy the market. To maintain the market share, manufacturers in China must spend more on research and development.

Although sales of auto lubricants brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The global Auto Lubricants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Auto Lubricants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Auto Lubricants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shell

ExxonMobil

BP

TOTAL

Chevron

FUCHS

Valvoline

Idemitsu Kosan

LUKOIL

JX Group

SK Lubricants

ConocoPhillips

Hyundai Oilbank

Sinopec

CNPC

DongHao

LOPAL

Copton

LURODA

Jiangsu Gaoke

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gasoline Lubricants

Diesel fuel Lubricants

Segment by Application

Keep moving parts apart

Reduce friction

Transfer heat

Carry away contaminants & debris

Transmit power

Protect against wear

Prevent corrosion

Seal for gases

Stop the risk of smoke and fire of objects

Prevent rust.

