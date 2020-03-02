Global Auto Leasing Market Forecast to Reach CAGR 5.5% Between 2018-2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Auto Leasing Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Get an Exclusive Sample of this [email protected] – https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2288019

Auto leasing is the leasing (or the use of) a motor vehicle for a fixed period of time at an agreed amount of money for the lease. It provides mobility solutions for both business and leisure travelers, and others who may not have access to a personal vehicle.

The car rental & leasing industry is highly concentrated in the world, with the top three companies capturing a combined 52 percent share of the global market. The largest company in the industry, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, is privately held, while the next two largest companies, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. and Avis Budget Group, Inc., are publicly traded. Each of these three players has made acquisitions of other well-known rental car brandsEnterprise Rent-A-Car owns Alamo and National, and Hertz owns Dollar and Thrifty.

Global Auto Leasing market size will reach 95300 million US$ by 2025, from 62300 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Auto Leasing.

This industry study presents the global Auto Leasing market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Auto Leasing production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Auto Leasing in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Enterprise, Hertz, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Enterprise

Hertz

Avis Budget Group

Europcar

Sixt

ALD Automotive

Movida

CAR Inc.

Auto Leasing Breakdown Data by Type

Short-term rental

Long-term rental

Finance leasing

Auto Leasing Breakdown Data by Application

Airport

Off-airport

Auto Leasing Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Auto Leasing Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Auto Leasing :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Auto Leasing market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Detailed Analysis of this Research [email protected] – https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-auto-leasing-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html

Table of Contents



1 Study Coverage

1.1 Auto Leasing Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Auto Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Short-term rental

1.4.3 Long-term rental

1.4.4 Finance leasing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Auto Leasing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Airport

1.5.3 Off-airport

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Auto Leasing Market Size

2.1.1 Global Auto Leasing Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Auto Leasing Production 2014-2025

2.2 Auto Leasing Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Auto Leasing Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Auto Leasing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Auto Leasing Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Auto Leasing Market

2.4 Key Trends for Auto Leasing Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Auto Leasing Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Auto Leasing Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Auto Leasing Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Auto Leasing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Auto Leasing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Auto Leasing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Auto Leasing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

TOC continued…!

Enquire before [email protected] – https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2288019

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like transport & Logistics market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/