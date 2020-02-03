Global Auto injectors Market Research Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2025

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global auto injectors treatment market is expected to grow from USD 27.82 Billion in 2017 to USD 172.38 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 27.63% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. North market is expected to witness substantial growth over the next decade. Rising in the healthcare expenditure and readiness to take up novel products for emergency care and chronic & acute diseases are the propelling the growth of auto-injectors market in this region are attributing to the growth of the market in future.

Global Auto injectors Treatment Market by Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Diabetes, Anaphylaxis and Other Therapies), Type, End User (Home Care Settings and Hospitals & Clinics), Region” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

Key participants in the industry include Biogen Idec, Inc., Antares Pharma, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novartis International AG, Mylan, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Unilife Corporation, Scandinavian Health Limited (SHL) Group, Ypsomed Holdings AG, Sanofi S. A., ELI Lilly among others. Major companies are investing in R&D for technological advancements and novel products. For instance, in 2015, Bayer HealthCare launched Betaconnect, which is an electronic auto-injectors used for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). This auto-injectors offers complete drug dosage for improved compliance and potentially reduces the overall cost. In 2016, SMC Ltd. acquired Oval Medical Technologies Ltd., for the development of next generation auto-injectors to enhance its product portfolio and to expand drug delivery capabilities. Furthermore, in 2017, Kaleo Pharmaceutical launched supplemental new drug application (sNDA) named as – AUVI-Q (0.1mg). This drug was reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). AUVI-Q is the first known epinephrine auto-injector. It is designed to treat an allergic reactions especially in infants.

The therapy segment is classified into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, cardiovascular diseases, psoriasis and migraine. Rheumatoid arthritis based segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 29.31% in the forecast period. Increase in the incidence of anaphylactic shock, rise and government’s support for allowing the marketing of the instrument in various locations is driving the growth of the market. End user segment is divided into segments such as homecare, and hospitals. Hospital segment held the largest market share in 2017. Proper diagnosis and treatment provided at hospitals will lead to the growth of segment in future.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-auto-injectors-market-by-therapy-rheumatoid-arthritis-362218.html#sample

Growing demand for targeted drug delivery systems for treatments of chronic diseases, increasing self-medication practices and supportive government reimbursements and marketing approvals for auto-injectors are some of the factors for the growth of the market. High cost of autoinjectors and lack of practice may hamper the growth of market. However, new drug delivery systems, new formulations combined with innovation and developments in the biological drugs boosting the growth of the market in coming years.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.