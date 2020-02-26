Global Augmented Reality Market Size, Value, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis

Augmented Reality is an enhanced version of reality. It blurs the line between what is real and what is computer generated by empowering the senses. Here, live direct or indirect views of physical world are augmented and superimposed by computer graphics over a user’s view of the real world. It adds graphics, haptic feedback and sounds to the natural world as we know it. Thus, it enhances the user’s perception of reality. On a scale, it lies between Virtual Reality (which creates computer generated environments) and the real world, being closer to the latter.

This market is extremely competitive and the big players are making huge investments in research and development to come up with innovative products to get the first mover advantage and gain the maximum foothold. This market is expected to expand at a phenomenal rate with a CAGR of 151.89% and is stated to cross $ 6139 bn by 2023.

Request For Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065127

Market Dynamics

The dominance of Smart Phones, tablets and other smart devices are bolstering the demand of the Augmented Reality hardware and software. The advancement in human machine interface which has brought a more interactive and informative interface has boosted the demand and helped the industry move forward at a rapid pace. The applications of Augmented Reality in various sectors such as education, health care, e-commerce, construction, retail, entertainment, media, automotive etc. are the major reason behind the growth of the industry.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of component, display and application. On the basis of component, the market is divided into Hardware and Software in which the Hardware includes, glasses, head mount displays etc. With big players investing in the Hardware segment this going to grow at a robust pace where as the software market is expected to dominate. Various industries are using the application of Augmented Reality such as e-commerce, construction, retail, entertainment, media, automotive etc.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The maximum share of the market is taken by North America, which is followed by Western Europe and APAC Regions. Although, the APAC region is set to witness the highest growth owing to its increase in globalization, urbanization and the tremendous increase in the demand of Augmented Reality in the region.

Buy This Premium Report Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10065127

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, HTC Corporation, and Oculus VR LLC.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-augmented-reality-market/10065127

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Name: David

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609