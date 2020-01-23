Global Augmented Reality Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain And Analysis To 2018-2023

Global Augmented Reality Market Report 2018 provides information about market segmentation, leading manufacturers, types, applications, and regions. Augmented Reality market report shares market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue.

The Augmented Reality market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 51.24% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

Competitor Analysis:

Global Augmented Reality market covers the top key players like:

Google Inc.,Microsoft Corporation,Facebook Inc,Samsung Co Ltd.,Apple Inc,Qualcomm Vuforia,Metaio Sdk,Total Immersion,Sphero Inc,Sony Corporation,Popar Co Ltd,Nintendo Co Ltd.,Layar Bv,Daqri Llc,Zappar Ltd.,

Key Developments in the Keyword Market:

January 2018: Google introduced a new Google expeditions, which provides augmented reality to schools and enables better understanding and learning experience for the students. Also, it is being used to visualize 3D landscapes, world landmarks, etc.

December 2017: PokÃ©mon Go, a game that uses AR for the gameplay, released an update, which used Apple augmented reality tech for the functioning.



Regional Analysis:

Global Augmented Reality market focuses on the growth rate, price, sales and revenue by each region. The regions include:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

