Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Augmented Reality Gaming Industry

This report studies the global Augmented Reality Gaming market status and forecast, categorizes the global Augmented Reality Gaming market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

Augmented reality (AR) is a live direct or indirect view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented (or supplemented) by computer-generated sensory input such as sound, video, graphics or GPS data. It is related to a more general concept called mediated reality, in which a view of reality is modified (possibly even diminished rather than augmented) by a computer. As a result, the technology functions by enhancing one’s current perception of reality.

North America is anticipated to emerge as a leading global augmented reality market in overall gaming business. This growth has been spurred by growth in consumers’ disposable income and constant technological innovation. However, South Korea and China in Asia Pacific region are poised to remain as lucrative growth regions throughout the forecast period. From the global standpoint, factors such as technological breakthroughs are foreseen to drive market growth, whereas the upgrade cost of augmented reality devices and high maintenance is expected to curtail growth to some extent.

The global Augmented Reality Gaming market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Augmented Pixels

Aurasma

Blippar

Catchoom

Infinity Augmented Reality

Metaio

Qualcomm

Total Immersion

VividWorks

Wikitude

Zappar

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Head Mounted Display

Handheld Display

Spatial Display

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial Use

Home Use

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Augmented Reality Gaming capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Augmented Reality Gaming manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Augmented Reality Gaming are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Augmented Reality Gaming Manufacturers

Augmented Reality Gaming Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Augmented Reality Gaming Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Augmented Reality Gaming market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market Research Report 2018

1 Augmented Reality Gaming Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Augmented Reality Gaming

1.2 Augmented Reality Gaming Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Head Mounted Display

1.2.4 Handheld Display

1.2.5 Spatial Display

1.3 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Segment by Application

1.3.1 Augmented Reality Gaming Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Home Use

1.4 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Augmented Reality Gaming (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Augmented Reality Gaming Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Augmented Reality Gaming Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Augmented Reality Gaming Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Augmented Reality Gaming Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 Taiwan Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Augmented Reality Gaming Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU Augmented Reality Gaming Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Augmented Reality Gaming Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Augmented Reality Gaming Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea Augmented Reality Gaming Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 Taiwan Augmented Reality Gaming Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Augmented Reality Gaming Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Augmented Pixels

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Augmented Reality Gaming Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Augmented Pixels Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Aurasma

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Augmented Reality Gaming Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Aurasma Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Blippar

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Augmented Reality Gaming Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Blippar Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Catchoom

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Augmented Reality Gaming Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Catchoom Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Infinity Augmented Reality

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Augmented Reality Gaming Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Infinity Augmented Reality Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Metaio

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Augmented Reality Gaming Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Metaio Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Qualcomm

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Augmented Reality Gaming Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Qualcomm Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Total Immersion

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Augmented Reality Gaming Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Total Immersion Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 VividWorks

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Augmented Reality Gaming Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 VividWorks Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Wikitude

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Augmented Reality Gaming Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Wikitude Augmented Reality Gaming Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Zappar

8 Augmented Reality Gaming Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Augmented Reality Gaming Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Augmented Reality Gaming

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Augmented Reality Gaming Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Augmented Reality Gaming Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

Continued…..

