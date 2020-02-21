Global Augmented Analytics Tools Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Augmented Analytics Tools Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Augmented Analytic is an approach that automates insights using machine learning and natural-language generation.

In 2018, the global Augmented Analytics Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Augmented Analytics Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Augmented Analytics Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Salesforce

Sap

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Tableau Software

Microstrategy

SAS

Qlik

Tibco Software

Sisense

Information Builders

Yellowfin

Thoughtspot

Domo

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826392-global-augmented-analytics-tools-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Augmented Analytics Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Augmented Analytics Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826392-global-augmented-analytics-tools-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Augmented Analytics Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premises

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Augmented Analytics Tools Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Salesforce

12.1.1 Salesforce Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Augmented Analytics Tools Introduction

12.1.4 Salesforce Revenue in Augmented Analytics Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Salesforce Recent Development

12.2 Sap

12.2.1 Sap Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Augmented Analytics Tools Introduction

12.2.4 Sap Revenue in Augmented Analytics Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Sap Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Augmented Analytics Tools Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Augmented Analytics Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Augmented Analytics Tools Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Augmented Analytics Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Oracle

12.5.1 Oracle Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Augmented Analytics Tools Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Augmented Analytics Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.6 Tableau Software

12.6.1 Tableau Software Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Augmented Analytics Tools Introduction

12.6.4 Tableau Software Revenue in Augmented Analytics Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Tableau Software Recent Development

12.7 Microstrategy

12.7.1 Microstrategy Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Augmented Analytics Tools Introduction

12.7.4 Microstrategy Revenue in Augmented Analytics Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Microstrategy Recent Development

12.8 SAS

12.8.1 SAS Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Augmented Analytics Tools Introduction

12.8.4 SAS Revenue in Augmented Analytics Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 SAS Recent Development

12.9 Qlik

12.9.1 Qlik Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Augmented Analytics Tools Introduction

12.9.4 Qlik Revenue in Augmented Analytics Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Qlik Recent Development

12.10 Tibco Software

12.10.1 Tibco Software Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Augmented Analytics Tools Introduction

12.10.4 Tibco Software Revenue in Augmented Analytics Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Tibco Software Recent Development

12.11 Sisense

12.12 Information Builders

12.13 Yellowfin

12.14 Thoughtspot

12.15 Domo

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Phone: 8411985042

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826392-global-augmented-analytics-tools-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-augmented-analytics-tools-market-2019-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2025/493577

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 493577