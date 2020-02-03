Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market Research Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2025

As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) market is expected to grow from USD 1,474.96 Million in 2017 to USD 9,510.51 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. The Asia Pacific market is growing rapidly due to increasing demand from various industries such as semiconductors, electronics, medical equipment industry and solar sector.

Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market by Type (Aluminium Oxide (Al2O3) ALD, Catalytic ALD, Metal ALD, ALD on Polymers, Others), Application, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025.

Prominent companies in the industry include Adeka Corporation, Aixtron SE, Applied Materials, Inc., ASM International NV, Lam Research Corporation and among others. Developing and developed (U.S, Germany, U.K, China and Japan) are offering greater opportunities and major players are continuously focused on new product developments to obtain market share. In 2017, Cognex acquired ViDi Systems SA. This acquisition enabled Cognex to have ViDi deep learning software for developing new innovations in industrial Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD).

The type segment is classified into Aluminium Oxide (Al2O3) ALD, Catalytic ALD, Metal ALD, ALD on Polymers, Others. The Aluminium oxide ALD segment is dominating the Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) market with USD 342.92 Million in 2017 as aluminium is available in abundant quantities which motivates manufacturers to enter the market. It also exhibits exceptional properties like stability to various substrates and economic base metal prices which fuels the demand for aluminium oxide film. The application segment includes semiconductor & electronics and research & development facilities. Amongst which, semiconductor & electronics segment dominates the market with the highest share 64.30% in 2017 over the forecast period. ALD is used in both IC (Integrated Circuit) and Non-IC components for miniaturising device’s dimension and is highly durable which leads to the growth of the semiconductor & electronics market.

Adoption of atomic layer deposition equipment in semiconductor, electronics and energy devices is a major factor driving the market. Increase in research and development of ALD technology is opening new boundaries for the advancement of the market. Besides, ALD technology also act as a fabrication tools to manipulate nanotechnology which influences growth of market. Strict export procedures and policies, slow deposition rate and high cost associated with obtaining atomic layer deposition equipment may serve as constraint and might hamper the growth of market. However, increased global interference in the market due to its wide application and adoption of atomic layer deposition equipment in hydrophobic coatings, flexible electronics, and electronic textiles may attract manufacturers will boost the market in future.

