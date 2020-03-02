Global Astringent Market Production, Demand, Regions, Industry Top Players and Forecast till 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Astringent Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.
Astringent are used as an adjunct or alternative to standard suturing techniques to control bleeding or for wound closure.
In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global astringent market. The astringent market in North America is well-established, with the US being a major market in this region. Growth in the North American market is majorly driven by the growing geriatric population and increasing number of surgeries in the region.
The global Astringent market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Astringent market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Astringent in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Astringent in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Astringent market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Astringent market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Ethicon
Pfizer
Baxter International
C. R. Bard
The Medicines Company
Anika Therapeutics
Advanced Medical Solutions
Integra LifeSciences
B Braun Melsungen
Gelita Medical
Equimedical
Vascular Solutions
Marine Polymer Technologies
Z-Medica
CryoLife
BioCer Entwicklungs
BiomUp SAS
Market size by Product
Thrombin-based astringent
Oxidized regenerated cellulose based astringent
Combination astringent
Gelatin-based astringent
Collagen-based astringent
Market size by End User
Hospitals
Surgical Centers
Nursing Homes
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Astringent are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Astringent market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Astringent Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Astringent Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Thrombin-based astringent
1.4.3 Oxidized regenerated cellulose based astringent
1.4.4 Combination astringent
1.4.5 Gelatin-based astringent
1.4.6 Collagen-based astringent
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Astringent Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Surgical Centers
1.5.4 Nursing Homes
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Astringent Market Size
2.1.1 Global Astringent Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Astringent Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Astringent Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Astringent Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Astringent Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Astringent Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Astringent Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Astringent Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Astringent Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Astringent Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Astringent Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Astringent Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Astringent Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Astringent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Astringent Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Astringent Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Astringent Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Astringent Sales by Product
4.2 Global Astringent Revenue by Product
4.3 Astringent Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Astringent Breakdown Data by End User
TOC continued…!
