Global Astragaloside IV Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025

Astragaloside IV extract from astragalus Root.

Astragaloside iv can increase energy and endurance, It has the function of enhancing immunity, protecting the body from diseases such as cancer and diabetes,and aid in the recovery from chronic stress or prolonged illness.

NandR Bio Industries

Zenergy Korea Corporation

Bio-norm

Wuhan Vanz Pharm

Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech

Xi’an Lyphar Biotech

Xian Pincredit Bio-Tech

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology

Market Segment by Product Type

0.1

0.98

Others

Market Segment by Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Astragaloside IV status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Astragaloside IV manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Astragaloside IV are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

