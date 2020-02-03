Global Asthma Spacers Market Research Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2025

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global asthma spacers market is expected to grow from USD 1440.61 Million in 2017 to USD 2050.19 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. North America market is witnessing substantial growth in the assessment period. This growth is attributed to the ample opportunities offered due to presence of large manufacturing hubs, exposure to exhaust fumes or other types of pollution, exposure to occupational triggers, such as chemicals used in farming and increasing number of government initiatives are some of the factors boosting the growth of the market.

Global Asthma Spacers Market by Product (Aerochamber, Optichamber, Volumatic and Inspirease), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy and E-commerce), Region” and Global Forecast 2018-2025.

Prominent companies in the industry include trudell Medical Internationa, Pari Gmbh, GlaxoSmihKline plc, Medical Development International, Cipla, Lupin, Clement Clarke, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Fisons, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Merck & Co., Inc., 3M, Aristopharma Ltd., SRS PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD., Intas Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, CONMED Corporation, PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc., Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others. Major players are continuously focused on new product developments and strategic partnership which will create growth prosepects for the organizations in the near future. In 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. introduced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved SPIRIVA RESPIMAT. It is an inhalation spray and used for the long-term for the treatment of asthma in people age 6 and older.

The product segment is classified into aerochamber, optichamber, volumatic and inspirease. The aerochamber segment is dominating the market and expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 5.26% in the forecast period. Increasing demand from emerging countries and use of innovative technology are major contributing factors for the growth of the segment. Industry segment includes retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy and e-commerce. E-commerce provide various product and price options as compared to conventional options, these are the key factors contributing for the growth of the market.

Increasing in the allergy to dust and other pollutants in the air is a major factor driving the market. In addition, increasing healthcare share in GDP of emerging economies, which in turn is fuelling the medical device sector in the developing countries are some of the factors for the growth of the market. Stringent rules may hinder the growth of market. However, increasing demand for diagnostic services and treatment services for several chronic diseases is boosting the growth of the market in coming years.

