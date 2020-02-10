Global Asthma & COPD Market Analysis by Key Players- Pfizer,Eli Lilly,GSK,AstraZeneca,H. Lundbeck

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Asthma & COPD Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a general term that describes progressive respiratory diseases like emphysema and chronic bronchitis. COPD is characterized by decreased airflow over time, as well as inflammation of the tissues that line the airway.

Asthma is usually considered a separate respiratory disease, but sometimes it’s mistaken for COPD. The two have similar symptoms. These symptoms include chronic coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath.

Currently, North America leads the global market for asthma and COPD drugs and devices. North America was followed by Europe in terms of market capitalization. However, North America and Europe is expected to lose out some of the market share to other emerging regional markets owing to the expiry of several patens of pharmaceutical companies operating in these regions. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest regional market for asthma and COPD owing to the increased incidence of asthma and other respiratory diseases in industrial regions.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Bronchodilator Monotherapy

Combination Drugs

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Private Clinics

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Table of Contents

1 Asthma & COPD Market Overview

2 Global Asthma & COPD Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Asthma & COPD Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global Asthma & COPD Consumption by Regions

5 Global Asthma & COPD Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Asthma & COPD Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Asthma & COPD Business

8 Asthma & COPD Manufacturing Cost Analysis

