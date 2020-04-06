In this report, the Global Astaxanthin (CAS 472-61-7) Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Astaxanthin (CAS 472-61-7) Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Astaxanthin market is valued at USD 89.12 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 134.66 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.18% between 2020 and 2026.

This report focuses on Astaxanthin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Astaxanthin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DSM

BASF

Cyanotech

Fuji

BGG

Yunnan Alphy Biotech

Algatechnologies

Parry Nutraceuticals

Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin

JX Nippon Oil& Energy

Supreme Biotechnologies

Biogenic

Zhejiang NHU

Segment by Regions

China

North America

Europe

Japan

Rest of Asia

Segment by Type

Natural Astaxanthin

Synthetic Astaxanthin

Segment by Application

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food & beverages

Feed

Others

