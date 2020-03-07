Global Assisted Reproductive Technology market Innovations, Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology market 2019-2025

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is a wide range of procedures that are used to treat infertility in men and women. Generally, ART procedures include techniques, such as IVF, ZIFT, GIFT, ICSI, and artificial insemination, which help individuals to conceive a child.

The analysts forecast the global assisted reproductive technology market to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% during the period 2017-2021.

In 2018, the global Assisted Reproductive Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Assisted Reproductive Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assisted Reproductive Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Vitrolife

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Irvine Scientific

Cook Medical

CellCura

EMD Serono

Esco Micro

IKS International (Gonagen Medikal)

INVO Bioscience

IVFtech

Smiths Medical

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Assisted Reproductive Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

General

Fertility Medication

In Vitro Fertilization

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Assisted Reproductive Technology Manufacturers

Assisted Reproductive Technology Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Assisted Reproductive Technology Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Assisted Reproductive Technology market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Assisted Reproductive Technology market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Assisted Reproductive Technology market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Assisted Reproductive Technology manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Assisted Reproductive Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Assisted Reproductive Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Stationary Assisted Reproductive Technologys

1.4.3 Trailer-Type Assisted Reproductive Technologys

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants

1.5.3 Chemical Plants

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size

2.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Assisted Reproductive Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Assisted Reproductive Technology Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size by Application

………………………………

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

