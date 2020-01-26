Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market 2019 with Key Benifits & Growth Analysis : IVFtech ApS, Origio a/s

Qyresearchreports include new market research report “Global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) is the technology used to achieve pregnancy in procedures such as fertility medication, in vitro fertilization and surrogacy. It is reproductive technology used primarily for infertility treatments, and is also known as fertility treatment. It mainly belongs to the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility, and may also include intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and cryopreservation. Some forms of ART are also used with regard to fertile couples for genetic reasons (preimplantation genetic diagnosis). ART is also used for couples who are discordant for certain communicable diseases; for example, HIV to reduce the risk of infection when a pregnancy is desired.

North America is also expected to witness growth in the coming years. This is due to people awareness towards various fertility options, government support for the in-vitro fertilization and various technological and procedure up gradation. For instance, in August 2015 Ovasciences treatment named AUGMENT has been reported to have rejuvenated womens aging egg cells and provided benefits to eggs with poor quality. In February 2015, the scientist of U.S. who invented the three parent IVF procedure requested the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant permission for its clinical trials as age related infertility.

In 2018, the global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Irvine Scientific

Origio a/s

Vitro Life

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

IVFtech ApS

Research Instruments

Genea Limited

Smiths Medical

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cook Medical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fresh Donor

Fresh Nondonor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Nondonor

Egg/Embryo bank

Market segment by Application, split into

Women Younger Than Age 35

Women Older Than Age 35

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Manufacturers

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

