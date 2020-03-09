Global Asset Tracking Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Global Asset Tracking Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Asset tracking refers to the method of tracking physical assets, either by scanning barcode labels attached to the assets or by using tags using GPS, BLE or RFID which broadcast their location.

Advancements in miniaturization and communications have made lower value asset tracking more practical, expanding the range of potential industries and asset types. The advent of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) solutions leveraging M2M and other supporting technologies enables anytime, anywhere, any type of asset tracking.

In 2018, the global Asset Tracking market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Asset Tracking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Asset Tracking development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Actsoft

ASAP Systems

Asset Panda

AT&T

CalAmp

Fleet Complete

Gigatrack

Microsoft

OnAsset Intelligence

Oracle

Spireon

Sprint

Tenna

Trimble

Verizon

Zebra Technologies

SAP

Epicor Software

JDA Software

Stanley Black & Decker

Honeywell

Ubisense

Topcon

Datalogic

Mojix

Impinj

Sato

TomTom

IBM

Telit

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

M2M/IoT

Edge Computing

Smart Devices

Market segment by Application, split into

Aviation and Aerospace

Commercial Vehicles and Fleet Tracking

Local and State Government

Manufacturing and Warehousing

Personal Vehicles

Public Transportation

Shipping and Construction

Healthcare and Medical

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Asset Tracking status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Asset Tracking development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Asset Tracking are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

Continued…………………….

