Global ASIC Design Service Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Executive Summary
Application-specific integrated circuit(ASIC) is an integrated circuit (IC) customized for a particular use, rather than intended for general-purpose use.
The Asia pacific region countries such as India, China, Japan and other is projected to dominate the ASIC Design Service market in future.
The key players covered in this study
Analog Devices
Maxim Integrated Products
ON Semiconductor
Qualcomm
Intel
Texas Instruments
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Standard Cell Based ASIC
Gate Array Based ASIC
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecommunication
Industrial
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ASIC Design Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global ASIC Design Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Standard Cell Based ASIC
1.4.3 Gate Array Based ASIC
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global ASIC Design Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Telecommunication
1.5.3 Industrial
1.5.4 Automotive
1.5.5 Consumer Electronics
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 ASIC Design Service Market Size
2.2 ASIC Design Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 ASIC Design Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 ASIC Design Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 ASIC Design Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global ASIC Design Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global ASIC Design Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global ASIC Design Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 ASIC Design Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players ASIC Design Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into ASIC Design Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global ASIC Design Service Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global ASIC Design Service Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Analog Devices
12.1.1 Analog Devices Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 ASIC Design Service Introduction
12.1.4 Analog Devices Revenue in ASIC Design Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Analog Devices Recent Development
12.2 Maxim Integrated Products
12.2.1 Maxim Integrated Products Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 ASIC Design Service Introduction
12.2.4 Maxim Integrated Products Revenue in ASIC Design Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Maxim Integrated Products Recent Development
12.3 ON Semiconductor
12.3.1 ON Semiconductor Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 ASIC Design Service Introduction
12.3.4 ON Semiconductor Revenue in ASIC Design Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development
12.4 Qualcomm
12.4.1 Qualcomm Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 ASIC Design Service Introduction
12.4.4 Qualcomm Revenue in ASIC Design Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
12.5 Intel
12.5.1 Intel Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 ASIC Design Service Introduction
12.5.4 Intel Revenue in ASIC Design Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Intel Recent Development
12.6 Texas Instruments
12.6.1 Texas Instruments Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 ASIC Design Service Introduction
12.6.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in ASIC Design Service Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Continuous…
