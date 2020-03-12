Global Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market: Global Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2018–2023

Kenneth Research examined the statistical and analytical approach that is required to influence the growth of Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. The study comprises of trending landscape and development in the industry, growth indicators, restraints and strategies used by renowned players to step up their production along with growth analysis in different regions across the world that are contributing to the expansion of the market altogether.

The Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2018 and 2023 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

The Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market was worth USD 44.02 Bn in 2017. This market is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 14.63% from the period of 2018 to 2023. Personalized nutrition is emerging as a major trend in this market. Growing awareness about the need for nutritional supplements in China and India is acting in favour of the market.

By type of ingredients, the market is segmented Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals supplements. Botanicals supplements has the highest share in Asia-Pacific in 2018.

By end-user, the market is segmented into Infants and Adults.

By countries, the market is divided into China, India, Japan and Others (Rest of Asia-Pacific).

Key growth factors

Increased consumer awareness regarding the benefits of dietary supplements and wide product availability are some of the major drivers in Asia-Pacific. Increase in the disposable income allows people to spend more on nutritional supplements. The use of traditional herbal supplements such as tulsi, aswagandha and turmeric due to their medicinal benefits is also a key driver for this market.

Threats and key players

Lack of awareness about the dosage of nutritional supplements and strict government regulations and guidelines is considered to be one of the challenges for this market.

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific nutritional supplement market are Abbott Nutritionals, GlaxoSmithKline, Amway Asia-Pacific Ltd , Bayer AG and Arkopharma Laboratories.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market

Market drivers, challenges, in Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market Market trends in Asia-Pacific Nutritional Supplement Market Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Asia-Pacific market segmentation based on type of ingredients (Vitamins, Proteins, Amino acids, Enzymes and Botanicals) – by revenue Historical, current and forecasted market size data for Asia-Pacific market segmentation based on End-user (Infants and Adults) – by revenue Historical, current and forecasted market size data of Nutritional Supplements by countries China, India, Japan and others (Rest of Asia-Pacific) – by revenue Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments – by revenue Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Asia-Pacific market.

