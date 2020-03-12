Global Artificial Marble Market Research Report 2017

In this report, the Global Artificial Marble market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Artificial Marble market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In this report, the global Artificial Marble market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Artificial Marble in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Artificial Marble market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
DuPont
Staron(SAMSUNG)
LG Hausys
Kuraray
Aristech Acrylics
Durat
MARMIL
Hanex
CXUN
PengXiang Industry
ChuanQi
New SunShine Stone
Leigei Stone
GuangTaiXiang
Wanfeng Compound Stone
Relang Industrial
Ordan
Bitto
Meyate Group
Blowker
Sunmoon
OWELL
XiShi Group
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Cement Artificial Marble
Polyester Artificial Marble
Composite Artificial Marble
Sintered Artificial Marble
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Vanity Tops
Bath Tubs
Wall Panels
Shower Stalls
Others
